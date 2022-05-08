May 8, 2022

V-E DAY: GERMANS SURRENDER, AMERICAN CELEBRATE, HARRY TRUMAN TURNS 61, and CANADIANS RIOT … ALL ON THE SAME DAY: On this day in 1945, the definitive German Instrument of Surrender was signed in Berlin. Americans celebrated. It also happened to be President Harry Truman’s birthday. And Canadian sailors … uh …. rioted and looted in Halifax, mobbing liquor stores and breaking windows in Halifax. Ha! Those darn Canadians. Who are they trying to kid when they look down their noses at Americans?