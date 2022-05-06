May 6, 2022

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: J. Christian Adams: Do the Unhinged Protesters Know It’s a Crime to Protest at a Supreme Court Justice’s Home?

No. They only know that it’s a Saul Alinsky approved tactic, and that’s good enough for nationalizing the socialist government work.

More questions from Jim Treacher:

Who’s paying for this “Ruth Sent Us” organization that has announced plans to protest at the homes of Supreme Court justices? Why do they think Ruth Bader Ginsburg would want them to do that? And why won’t the president of the United States condemn it? Libs claim to oppose political violence and intimidation, yet they excuse it when it suits their purposes. Jen Psaki will be right at home on MSNBC.

Flashbacks:

● Bill Ayers Smiles: ‘MAGA is the most extreme political organization in American history:’ Biden warns of Republicans’ ‘ultra MAGA agenda’ and suggests they’ll ban LGBT children from classrooms if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

● Nancy Pelosi tells 2020 Dems, “You have to be ready to take a punch. And therefore you have to be ready to throw a punch—for the children.”

● Sen. Rand Paul had part of his lung removed this weekend because of damage from 2017 attack.

● Actor Jeff Daniels to CBS’s Stephen Colbert: ‘We Need Someone That Can Punch Trump in the Face.’

● Ilhan Omar Retweet Suggests Rand Paul Deserved to Be Assaulted.

● Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) to 2020 Dems: Don’t Run Away from Trump — ‘Punch Him in the Face.’

● Parents cheer as kids bash an ICE agent piñata and throw balls at the painted image of President Trump.

● Joe Biden: I Want to ‘Beat the Hell Out of’ President Trump.

● Patti LuPone defends violent attack on Rand Paul.

● CNN Host Palled Around with, Promoted ICE Firebomber’s Antifa Group.

● Leftist Thug Caught on Video Assaulting Conservative Berkeley Student While Fellow Students Laugh.

● Journalist Andy Ngo Beaten Up at Portland Antifa Rally.

● John Dickerson, the host of Face the Nation and the “political director” for CBS, wrote an article for Slate in 2013 charmingly titled “Go for the Throat! Why if he wants to transform American politics, Obama must declare war on the Republican Party.”

● Bernie Bro James T. Hodgkinson, Attempted Assassin Of Steve Scalise, Already Being Erased From History.