May 6, 2022

CHRISTOPHER BEDFORD: J.D. Vance And The New Right Are Racking Up Wins, While The Establishment Stabs At Their Backs.

In a world governed by imprudent and vindictive institutions, however, that claw, gnash, and tear at traditional wisdom — that usurp traditional values — the “process” merely fools us into believing that what these institutions are doing is normal, when in reality it is profoundly abnormal.

In the September 1961 issue of Young Americans for Freedom’s New Guard magazine, a young M. Stanton Evans asked, “Can a conservative be a radical?” Yes, he concluded: “Confronted with an established revolution, the conservative must seek to change the status quo; he has no other means of affirming his tradition.”

Vance understands this. That is why, Axios’s Jonathan Swan and Lachlan Markay report, “The Republican establishment privately regards [him] with the same disgust many felt toward Donald Trump when he entered the White House on Jan. 20, 2017.”

It’s why Senate Minority Whip John Thune looked forward to reading the coverage of Vance’s loss.

It’s why one “senior Republican aide told The Hill 70 percent of Senate Republicans share that sentiment.”