May 6, 2022

UNITY! Democrats, Republicans Agree: The Lincoln Project Sucks. “In fact, the super PAC schlubs are so annoying they managed to get Republicans to agree with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.), the socialist Tesla owner who denounced the Lincoln Project as a ‘scam.’ (Fact check: True.) The super PAC might not have much to show for itself in terms of electoral success, but its founding members were able to pay off substantial tax debts after raising tens of millions of dollars from wealthy liberal donors in 2020. Founder Steve Schmidt said he saw the Lincoln Project as a vehicle by which to achieve ‘generational wealth.'”