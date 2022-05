GRAY LADY NOW IN TWO-MINUTE HATE MODE:

● New York Times Public Enemy #1: Tucker Carlson.

—Debra Saunders, Tuesday.

● NYT: Say, why didn’t Elon Musk end apartheid as a teenager? Update: “The opposite of the thesis.”

—Ed Morrissey, Hot Air, today.

The Times is also breaking out the airbrush:

Related: Confessions Of A Conspiracy Theorist. In its effort to discredit Tucker Carlson, the New York Times has managed to find conspiracy theories everywhere.