May 4, 2022

SOCIALIST SUPER-SPREADER EVENT: Journalists test positive for COVID-19 after White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Flashback: Buttigieg Makes Absurd Comparison Between Planes and Ballrooms. “Biden won’t have to wear a mask at the White House Correspondents’ dinner on Saturday, yet he’s in court trying to force people on planes to wear masks. Pete Buttigieg: ‘Most of us understand the difference between a hotel ballroom and an airplane.’ In order to justify his attendance at the dinner, Buttigieg implied ballrooms are safer than airplanes, where the administration continues to insist masking is necessary. This is not true. The air on an airplane is circulated every two minutes and is filtered through highly advanced HEPA systems.”