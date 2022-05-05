«
May 5, 2022

MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE: John Durham Secures a Big Victory Against Hillary for America and Fusion GPS. “A decision has been made on the documents in question, and it delivers a big initial victory to the prosecution.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:41 am
