May 5, 2022

IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA: Stacey Abrams’ Business Received Special Treatment, Government Program Protected Private Investment.

While most media reports attribute Abrams’ significant increases in net worth to speeches and advances for book projects, her investment in Now Corp. has received little attention. Curiously, the website for the Now Corp. currently has no mention of Abrams under the “About Us” tab, which describes the beginnings of the company. She is also not listed as a member of the management team.

It appears that Abrams – as she embarks on another high-profile political campaign – wants to separate her nine-year financial relationship with Now Corp. from her political ambitions.

A paper trail beginning in 2013 may explain why.