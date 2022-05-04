May 4, 2022

TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Joe Biden Embarrasses Himself in Cringe Moment During Event Honoring Paralympic Athletes.

But things got a bit awkward later on after Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor praised “wheelchair player Matt Scott” during a speech she gave to those in attendance. As Taylor moved in for a group photo, Joe Biden said “don’t jump” as the photo, which included other Olympic and Paralympic athletes including Scott and some of his fellow wheelchair Paralympians, was being taken.

The cringe moment was reminiscent of another one from March of this year when Biden joked to members of the 82nd Airborne Division that they shouldn’t “jump” from the second floor to the first floor, where he was giving his speech.

More infamously, there was the one involving Biden and a Missouri state senator when Biden was then-Democrat nominee Barack Obama’s vice-presidential nominee. Flashback to 2008:

At the start of his remarks, [Biden] pointed out several state lawmakers in the audience for praise. When he got to Chuck Graham, a state senator from Green Meadows, Biden urged the lawmaker to “stand up Chuck, let ’em see ya.”

But Graham, who is in a wheelchair, can’t stand up – a fact Biden quickly picked up on.

“God love ya, what am I talking about,” Biden said. “You can tell I’m new,” he quipped, asking the audience to stand up for Graham instead.