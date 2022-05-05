May 5, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Matt Margolis: Democrats Never Miss A Trick. “Democrats have a long history of changing rules to suit their short-term needs. The Senate filibuster is one such rule, and they’ve had a love-hate relationship with it.”

Megan Fox: The Battle of the Forensic Psychologists in Johnny Depp’s Court Drama Illustrates Absurd Junk Science. “These polar opposite findings leave the audience wondering: what good are these psychological evaluations anyway, and why are we wasting days of testimony on them if they are so subjective that the same tests can show opposite results?”

Yours Truly: CDC Spied on Smartphones to Track Americans at School, Church, Pharmacies. “In all, the CDC had — has? — plans for 21 different use-cases for your tracking data.”