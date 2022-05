DON’T GET COCKY: No, Dobbs v. Jackson Isn’t Going to Hand the Midterms to Democrats. “All the states in the union are aware of the impending court decision and have already or are currently preparing their own laws regarding the practice of abortion. As these laws will be crafted at a more local level, they will better reflect the preferences of each state’s citizens. By the time November rolls around, there may even be less discord and strife regarding abortion than there is now.”