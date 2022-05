KEVIN DOWNEY JR: Give Them an Inch and They Want the Third Trimester: How the Left Made This Happen. “As a kid, my mother allowed me to have one cookie per day. When I pushed to eat the whole box in an afternoon, I was told I couldn’t have any more cookies. What did I learn? Don’t be greedy, and don’t be pushy. Somehow, pro-abortion lefties never learned that lesson.”

To be fair, leftism is the political philosophy of, by, and for spoiled children.