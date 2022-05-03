May 3, 2022
BARI WEISS: The Shocking Supreme Court Leak.
I called up one of the smartest professors I know at one of the top law schools in the country, and he echoed that: “To my knowledge, it’s never happened before in the modern history of the court. It is the most serious possible breach.”
Serious, severe, shocking, he said. But in the end, not surprising. Why not? Here’s how he put it: “To me, the leak is not surprising because many of the people we’ve been graduating from schools like Yale are the kind of people who would do such a thing.”
What did he mean by that? “They think that everything is violence. And so everything is permitted.”
He went on: “I’m sure this person sees themselves as a whistleblower. What they don’t understand is that, by leaking this, they violate the trust that is necessary to maintain the institution.”
Weiss adds, “The most obvious take here is that the Democrats were in for a bruising in the midterms and this was leaked by a liberal to galvanize Democrats. Galvanize how? Perhaps to get voters to turn out as if their lives depended on it.”
But as Ed Morrissey writes, “When Roberts practically dared people to produce a direct challenge to Roe and the court granted cert in Dobbs, abortion-rights activists knew the writing was on the wall. What this will likely do is simply accelerate the outrage and the outrage exhaustion even further ahead of the midterms, which will make this even somewhat less impactful in November. If this dropped a week before the general election, it might have generated enough voter anger on the Left to perhaps shift the election. Instead, the outcome may well be even more ennui and despair for Democrats.”