May 3, 2022

IDEOLOGICAL GROOMING: Read the ‘Antiracism Fight Club’ Guide Distributed at a Public Elementary School

Janney Elementary School hired “antiracist” activist Doyin Richards to host an online discussion for parents in November, the Daily Caller first reported. Following the event, parents received copies of what Richards calls a “Fistbook,” a name inspired by the combative nature of the activist’s approach to fighting racism. The “Fistbook,” a copy of which was obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, provides definitions for white privilege and white supremacy and asks parents where they see racism in their “daily life” and in themselves.

The parents-only webinar was followed by a separate event for students that left some young kids traumatized, according to anonymous posts on an online message board.

“Anyone else’s Kindergarten kid freaked out by an anti-racism assembly today?” one parent posted on November 30. “My kid needed to sleep with a light on and the door open tonight. Anyone know what specifically was talked about? My kid couldn’t relay much except that she was scared.”