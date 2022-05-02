May 2, 2022

BOMBSHELL: Politico reports SCOTUS has voted to strike down Roe v. Wade according to leaked draft opinion by Justice Alito.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): A friend comments: “Whatever position you may have on the issue, leaking a draft SCOTUS opinion to try to change the outcome of a case is a new level of brinksmanship that speaks to the hyperpoliticization of law schools and an accompanying valorization of ‘activism’ in higher ed.”

Assuming this was leaked by a clerk, the leaker should never work in law again. It’s a betrayal of the highest order. But, of course, professionalism has proven to be weak sauce indeed when it comes to restraining activism.