May 2, 2022

DC elementary school gives 4-year-olds books to report racist family members.

A Washington, D.C., elementary school is under fire after instructing students as young as 4 years old to go home and identify racist family members.

Students from pre-K through third grade at Janney Elementary School attended an “Anti-Racism Fight Club” presentation with speaker Doyin Richards, according to a letter from the principal of Janney Elementary School, Danielle Singh, written on Nov. 30, according to a report.

“Anyone else’s Kindergarten kid freaked out by an anti-racism assembly today? My kid needed to sleep with a light on and the door open tonight,” one parent posted anonymously to the “DC Urban Moms and Dads” online forum. “Anyone know what specifically was talked about? My kid couldn’t relay much except that she was scared.”

Not only are people taking issue with the book’s rhetoric, but the at-home activities the book prescribes are also causing tension, according to the report.

Reading the book “isn’t a spectator sport” and requires “being loud, uncomfortable, confrontational and visible to ensure change is made,” Richards writes.

One such activity involves a series of questions that asks the students, “Where do you see racism in yourself? This requires true soul-searching. Be real with yourself, don’t feel guilt/shame and own it. It’s the first step in becoming an anti-racist.”

In the section, “How to deal with racism from loved ones,” Richards’s work instructs the young readers that “just because someone is older than you doesn’t mean that they’re right all of the time.”

“If someone doesn’t believe that people should be treated equally based on the color of their skin, then they are the problem. Parents need to stop making excuses for that behavior if they truly believe in anti-racism. … Who in your family has racist beliefs? Do you think you can change their ways? What is your strategy for dealing with them?”