HMM: I Wonder Why Hundreds of CDC Employees Aren’t Vaxxed.

Well: 4-Times Vaxxed Kamala Harris Is Prescribed COVID Drug For Severe Illness.

And: Johns Hopkins professor mocks Fauci for refusing to go to White House correspondents’ dinner despite being vaccinated FOUR times.

Maybe the vaccines just don’t work that well and for otherwise healthy people just aren’t worth even the small risk.