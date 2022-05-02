May 2, 2022
DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY AND TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE: Trevor Noah used the White House Correspondents’ dinner to force Joe Biden to laugh at how bad the nation is suffering under his own policies.
