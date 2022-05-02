May 2, 2022

IT’S COME TO THIS: Free Speech as a ‘Right Wing Value.’ “I know everything is polarized these days, but I still have a hard time understanding how we can’t all agree that the government creating a Disinformation Governance Board led by a person famous for spreading disinformation is a batsh*t, awful move.”

Related: Great moments in leftist performance art: MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan rages over ‘petulant and not-so-bright billionaire’ Elon Musk just handing Twitter — and the midterms — to ‘neo-Nazi’ GOP (video). “All the Left had to do was not be crazy. They couldn’t meet that bar.“