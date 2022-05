THEY AREN’T EVEN ASHAMED TO ADMIT THEY WANT TO CONTROL WHAT YOU CAN SAY AND SHARE: Panicked CNN Guest Wonders ‘How We’re Going To Control The Channels Of Communications In This Country.’ “We gave over what amounts to our airwaves or our internet waves to Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, and we are in so much trouble because those guys believe in making money.”

To be fair, making money hasn’t exactly been a priority at CNN.