May 2, 2022

'F*****g cowards' Russian officer shoots OWN troops as army morale on brink of collapse.

A recently intercepted telephone conversation between a Russian officer and his wife revealed the desperation of Putin’s frontline commanders as they try to motivate their soldiers.

The officer said: “My soldiers don’t want to fight. I even shoot them – but it’s no use.”

The commander reserved his sharpest criticism for the new recruits being sent by the Kremlin to the trenches.