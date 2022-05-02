May 2, 2022
HMM: ‘F*****g cowards’ Russian officer shoots OWN troops as army morale on brink of collapse.
A recently intercepted telephone conversation between a Russian officer and his wife revealed the desperation of Putin’s frontline commanders as they try to motivate their soldiers.
The officer said: “My soldiers don’t want to fight. I even shoot them – but it’s no use.”
The commander reserved his sharpest criticism for the new recruits being sent by the Kremlin to the trenches.
I’m not reading too much into this this, at least not yet. Russian officers have been shooting Russian conscripts for a very long time, in both losing and winning wars.