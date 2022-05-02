May 2, 2022

SABER-RATTLING, OR WORSE? Russia Threatens to Nuke Britain, France, and Germany. “Channel One’s 60 Minutes program, one of the most popular TV shows in Russia, featured ‘the chairman of the nationalist Rodina party, Aleksey Zhuravlyov,’ who ‘suggested Russia could launch a Sarmat missile attack on the UK.’ This was not, however, Zhuravlyov’s eccentric view: ‘Producers then cut to a map of Kaliningrad and seemed to suggest that missiles could be launched from the Russian enclave between Poland, Lithuania and the Baltic Sea.'”