May 2, 2022

I REMEMBER WHEN KAMALA HARRIS TOLD THE EXACT SAME LIE USING THE EXACT SAME WORDS: Mayorkas’ message to migrants remains: ‘Do not come.’

Despite promising during his campaign that he would end Title 42 — a deportation policy invoked by then-President Donald Trump designed to stop the spread of Covid-19 through restrictions on immigration — President Joe Biden has kept the policy in place since taking office. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in early April that it would end the policy May 23, which has been used to expel more than 1 million migrants at the southern border.

The decision has led to a revolt from Democrats, who fear a summer surge of migrants at the border if the policy is revoked. The move has also provided ammo for Republicans, who are weaponizing the topic ahead of the midterm elections. Multiple states have sued to block the end of the policy.

DHS officials have said they’re planning for the possibility of 18,000 border apprehensions per day if Title 42 is lifted — compared to the current number of about 7,000 per day.