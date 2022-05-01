May 1, 2022

NEO: The real “war on women”…

…is being waged by the left, and it’s on the very word “woman” and “women” and on the concept itself.

The left has supported transgender political and cultural activism to such a great extent that not only are biological men such as Lia Thomas allowed to enter women’s sports and compete there by claiming to be women, but the word “woman” itself has undergone a transformation for health professionals, who are now discouraged from using it.

Certainly it’s good for medical professionals to be aware that a person who looks like a man or a woman may have biological organs that don’t match his or her outward presentation and that it can be medically important to consider that possibility at times. But that’s a far far cry from eliminating the basic concepts of men and women and surrendering to the reduction of people to their genitalia.