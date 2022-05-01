May 1, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM NERD PROM: Joe Biden Laughs at America’s Economic Struggles. “‘I’ll be honest. If you didn’t come I totally would’ve understood,’ [Trevor] Noah told Biden. ‘Because these people have been so hard on you, which I don’t get. I really don’t. You know, I think ever since you’ve come into office, things are really looking up. Gas is up. Rent is up. Food is up. Everything.’ And Joe Biden laughed.”

There’s a powerful campaign commercial here, if GOP video makers are paying attention.