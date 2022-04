MISSION CREEP: ACLU helped draft article at heart of Johnny Depp v Amber Heard case for $3.5m donation, court hears . American Civil Liberties Union’s general counsel testifies that at least $500,000 came from fund connected to Elon Musk.

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com