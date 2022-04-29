April 29, 2022
WHEN REALITY STARTS TO INTRUDE: California promised to close its last nuclear plant. Now Newsom is reconsidering.
Newsom’s change of mind is a result of “California’s Potemkin Environmentalism:” No State Imports More Electricity Than California.
Even during the Schwarzenegger era, Max Schultz of City Journal, who coined the above phrase, noted that California’s “celebrated green economy produces pollution elsewhere, ongoing power shortages, and business-crippling costs.” Look for those trends to continue to get worse, based on the California assembly’s bill mandating 100 percent clean electricity passed in 2018.
Eventually, the New York Times and NPR may even dub the results “An ‘Almost Unimaginable’ Crisis.”