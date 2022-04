PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: ESPN Anchor Sues for Violation of Free Speech. “Sage Steele is the only openly conservative personality at ESPN, and she has never shied away from or compromised her beliefs. That’s made her a target for wokes at the subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, and now she’s suing ESPN and Disney for violating her free speech rights.”

Background: Sage Steele Suspended from ESPN for ‘Controversial’ Comments about Mandates, Obama, Female Reporters.