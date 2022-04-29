April 29, 2022

SHOT: Russia Is Losing a War Against Hackers Stealing Huge Amounts of Data. “Dozens of Russian companies and government agencies have been hacked in apparent retribution for the invasion of Ukraine.”

Chaser: Russian Linked Attackers Barraged Ukrainian Networks With Hundreds of Attacks. “Attackers reportedly conducted 237 operation with some seemingly occurring in tandem with kinetic military strikes.”

What was supposed to be a quick war has turned into a real knife fight. And the rule of knife fights is: Everybody bleeds.