April 29, 2022

OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY: The US Government May Have Wasted $22 Billion on HoloLens. “A US government watchdog is warning that the Pentagon may have wasted more than $22 billion on Microsoft’s HoloLens by failing to ask if the soldiers who would be theoretically responsible for deploying the hardware actually wanted to use it or perceived any benefit from doing so. This is an observation so banal, one might wonder why the government needed to put it in an audit in the first place. This isn’t the first time, however, that we’ve heard rumors about soldiers not liking HoloLens — or IVAS, as the combat variant is known.”

