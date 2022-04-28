April 28, 2022

RAIDERS OWNER MARK DAVIS OPEN TO SIGNING COLIN KAEPERNICK:

Seemingly under the assumption that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, the Las Vegas Raiders may be willing to gamble on signing Colin Kaepernick.

On Wednesday, team owner Mark Davis offered support to the quarterback who hasn’t taken an NFL snap since 2016. “I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” Davis said via NBC Sports Bay Area.

Despite recently signing starting QB Derek Carr to a three-year contract extension worth more than $120 million dollars, Davis insisted Wednesday that he wouldn’t stand in the way if his front office and coaching staff pushed to sign the quarterback. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it,” said Davis.