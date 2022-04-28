April 28, 2022

BYRON YORK: Will the Babylon Bee get out of Twitter jail? The Babylon Bee’s CEO, Seth Dillon: “I care a lot about the preservation of freedom and the restoration of sanity. What we did in all of this was just to refuse to delete a tweet. We refused to delete a tweet, and look what has come about as a result of that — possibly, at least, we played a role in it. That’s pretty remarkable. Hopefully, other people see that, and we’ll have more people joining the ranks of those who are refusing to go along with the insanity and standing up for reason and truth and freedom. And we’ll start to see the pendulum swing back the other way. We’ll be in that fight until the fight is over, which is, I guess, until we die.”