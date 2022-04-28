April 28, 2022

COLORADO: Judge rules Lamborn challenger Dave Williams can’t appear on primary ballot with anti-Biden nickname. “The Colorado Springs state lawmaker, one of three Republicans challenging eight-term U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn in Colorado’s June primary, sued earlier this month to force election officials to list his name as ‘Dave ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Williams’ on ballots, arguing that the phrase is his nickname. But Denver District Court Judge Andrew McCallin said Secretary of State Jena Griswold properly exercised her authority to refuse.”