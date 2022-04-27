April 27, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE AND CREEPY JOE: Biden Tells Teachers: Children Are ‘Yours When They’re In The Classroom.’

“You have heard me say it many times about our children, but it is true, they’re all our children. And the reason you are the teachers of the year is because you recognize that,” he said. “They’re not somebody else’s children. They’re like yours when they’re in the classroom.”

The president’s remarks come after uproar over gender identity and Critical Race Theory concepts being taught to children in both public and private schools. Largely exposed by virtual schooling during the pandemic, these concepts have prompted a parental rebellion against school boards across the nation. Former Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe sparked massive backlash when he said on the campaign trail that he didn’t think “parents should be telling schools what they should teach” — a remark that some have argued cost him the election.

To be fair, we’ve known where Comcast stands on this issue since 2013: