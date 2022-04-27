April 27, 2022

21st CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: Megan Fox Admits To Participating In Ritual Blood Drinking With Machine Gun Kelly.

Eventually Fox would be asked, “Is it true you drank each other’s blood after he proposed?”

She answered, “I guess ‘drank each other’s blood’ might mislead people, or like people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones drinking each other’s blood.”

“It’s just a few drops,” she said. “But yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion, for ritual purposes only.”

“He’s much haphazard, and hectic, and chaotic, where he’s willing to just like cut his chest open with a broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul. Let me bleed on you,’” she revealed.