April 28, 2022

OURS, TOO: The Left Has Created Their Own Misery.

Everything is awful and it’s just getting worse. The progressive left created this misery for all of us, all by themselves.

They used a combination of the legal system, social media censorship and mainstream media bias (and maybe even more sinister means) to wrestle the 2020 election into submission. They gave us a President no one really wanted, one who wasn’t ready for “that 3a.m. call” and in fact was barely lucid most of his campaign. America did not want Joe Biden, and the chaos you’re seeing now is the manifestation of the collective consciousness of 325 million Americans who have the sinking feeling that something’s not right.

Progressives got cocky after January of 2020. They and their Democrat overlords genuinely believed that they could permanently squash all opposition and end the Republican Party and conservatives forever. It is an astounding ignorance, given that this country is and pretty much always has been split right down the middle politically speaking. Politics are cyclical, which has been a saving grace of American governance. We are currently looking at what happens when one side believes the cycle is over.

No one likes it.