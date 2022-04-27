April 27, 2022
EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Number of US police officers murdered up by 59%. “Murders of all kinds across the US have risen dramatically since 2019.”
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): “We were hated. We were literally hated overnight.”
