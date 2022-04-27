«
»

April 27, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Number of US police officers murdered up by 59%. “Murders of all kinds across the US have risen dramatically since 2019.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): “We were hated. We were literally hated overnight.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 3:50 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.