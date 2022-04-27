April 27, 2022

YOU DON’T SAY: Global stagflation won’t be just a squall that’ll blow over. “The new reality with which economies must reckon is higher inflation and slowing economic growth. And a big reason for the current bout of stagflation is a series of supply shocks that have curtailed output and raised costs. The covid pandemic forced many sectors to lock down, disrupted global supplies and produced a persistent reduction in labour supply, especially in the US. Then came Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has driven up various prices. China’s draconian lockdown in major economic hubs has squeezed supplies further. But even without these short-term factors, the medium-term outlook would be darkening. There are many reasons to worry about stagflationary conditions haunting the global economy with higher prices, lower growth, and possible recessions in many places.”

Left out: 80% of All US Dollars in Existence Have Been Printed in Just the Last Two Years.

Also left out from 2020: US industrial production tanks the most in 101 years amid factory lockdowns.

Inflation is when the growth of the money supply exceeds the growth of goods and services. Governments didn’t just print too much money, they crushed the production and delivery of goods and services.

It’s a perfect storm of a disaster our elites conjured up for us, and they didn’t give a damn.