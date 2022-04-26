April 26, 2022

ELON MUSK’S PURCHASE OF TWITTER CAUSES MSNBC PUNDIT TO MIRACULOUSLY AWAKEN FROM COMA AFTER FIVE YEARS! Or perhaps, there’s some other reason for Ari Melber to exclaim on air:

“If you own all of Twitter or Facebook,” Melber prefaced by saying, “You don’t even have to be transparent. You could secretly ban one party’s candidate or all of its candidates, all of its nominees.” Apparently having no self-awareness or sense of irony at all, he continued his laughable speculation: “or you could just secretly turn down the reach of their stuff, and turn up the reach of something else and the rest of us might not even find out until after the election.”

The reaction on Twitter to Melber’s statement was something to behold last night: ‘This Can’t Be Real’: MSNBC Host’s Take on Musk Taking Over Twitter Is…Pure Perfection.

More here: The Melber foresight. “There is truly nothing funnier than this MSNBC host ranting about what Elon Musk could do to Twitter, and accidentally giving a perfect description of how Twitter has actually operated for the last five years.”