April 25, 2022

ROGER SIMON: Can Musk Buy Facebook Too?

I had been off Twitter for several years, long before the Hunter Biden censorship. I had, on occasion, advised fellow conservatives to get off Twitter themselves, to stop sleeping with the enemy, and bankrupt the pernicious website.

Few, if any, did. Now, things are different. Or we hope they will be.

Should I go back?

Irrespective of its evident political bias, I had compared Twitter, and social media in general, to a form of online crack. We had to go back and back and back, even though we knew it wasn’t good for us, and that our time was better spent reading a book or even taking a walk.

That conundrum remains, even if Twitter becomes the town square that Musk envisions.

And what of Donald Trump? Should he return to the network that so famously excommunicated him while still giving public space to the likes of Ayatollah Khamenei?

If he does return, how would that affect his own burgeoning Truth Social?

Not simple, is it?

Nevertheless, thinking it through just a bit more, I have to relent and say, at least for now, a full-throated three cheers—not two and a half—for Elon Musk.

He has moved a moribund world forward. Facebook next?