April 25, 2022

NO BIG DEAL, JUST JEFF BEZOS ASKING QUESTIONS ABOUT ELON MUSK, TWITTER, AND CHINA:

And not surprisingly, there’s plenty of projection involved: Amazon Deleted Reviews of Chinese President’s Book Per CCP’s Demand.

UPDATE: China Daily paid US papers $19 million in advertising, printing. “China Daily, which is a Chinese state-owned English-language newspaper, is required by U.S. law to disclose its business dealings with the Justice Department under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), according to a report by Freedom House. The Chinese paper’s most recent filings were submitted on June 1 and include expenses from November 2016 to April 2020, the Daily Caller reported. The Justice Department records show that over the past four years, China Daily has paid the Washington Post over $4.6 million, and The Wall Street Journal almost $6 million, in advertising expenses. The state-run media outlet also paid The New York Times $50,000, Foreign Policy $240,000, The Des Moines Register $34,600, and CQ-Roll Call $76,000 for ads, according to the records.” (Emphasis mine.)