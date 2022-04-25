April 25, 2022
TWITTER LOCKS DOWN PRODUCT CHANGES AFTER AGREEING TO MUSK BID:
For now, Twitter won’t allow product updates unless they’re business-critical, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the situation is private. The company accepted a $54.20-a-share bid from Musk after a whirlwind courtship that began with the Tesla Inc. magnate disclosing a 9% stake in Twitter earlier this month.
Product changes will require approval from a vice president, the people said. Twitter imposed the temporary ban to keep employees who may be miffed about the deal from “going rogue,” according to one of the people.
Meanwhile, outside of Twitter HQ: Total Meltdown: Liberals Absolutely Losing Their Minds Over Elon Musk Buying Twitter. Of course, some meltdowns are more spectacular than others:
