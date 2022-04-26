April 26, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Global edible oil markets simmer after shock Indonesia export ban. “Palm oil is the world’s most widely used vegetable oil and is used in the manufacture of many products including biscuits, margarine, laundry detergents and chocolate.”

Previously: A friend writes from London that they’re experiencing a shortage of vegetable oil: Soybean, sunflower, grapeseed — basically everything but olive oil. Shelves empty, customers limited to two bottles when they have any. They’re blaming the Ukraine war. No idea if that’s the real reason.