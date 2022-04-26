April 26, 2022

#RESIST: Angry Moms vs. LGBTQ Groomers in Spicy Glendale School Board Meeting. “This video is intended to instruct children about appropriate interpersonal relationships – and what did the child learn? The child learned that it is okay for an adult to talk to a child about watching nude people in movies, and having it affect their sexual desires and sexual arousal. This is normalizing behavior – a known tactic of sexual groomers – that should be a warning sign to parents and children.”