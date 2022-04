Meanwhile, at America’s Newspaper of Record: Twitter Headquarters Suffers Severe Water Damage From Liberal Employees’ Tears .

REPORT: Twitter accepts buyout, giving Elon Musk total control of the company . Elon Musk will buy Twitter for $45.5 billion.

