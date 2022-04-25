April 25, 2022

SPOILER: IT WASN’T. CNN+ collapse: Insiders, critics doubted service all along as Brian Stelter ponders if it was a ‘success.’ “You’ve got all the haters today saying this thing was a failure. I don’t know if we can even ever assess that because it just simply didn’t have enough time because of the management’s change in direction.”

Stelter’s show is called Reliable Sources.

If CNN+ had been a success — or had even showed potential for success — there would have been no change of direction.