April 25, 2022

COLORADO: Polis gets fact-checked on Disney, Twitter offer.

The latest feud between Corporate America and Americans is unfolding in Florida, where the legislature passed a law against teaching adult issues about sex and gender to children in kindergarten through third grade.

It’s the exact opposite in Colorado, where the Democrat-controlled legislature mandated teaching LGBTQ issues a few years ago, and parents are just now rising up against the law and expressing their opposition to teaching the issues to children that young.

In case you haven’t noticed, the woke Ivy League colleges that produce woke teachers pushing the issue are also churning out woke corporate CEOs who insist that potato head toys and M&M candies embrace all genders.

Capitalism and Hollywood are seemingly thriving off the sale of merchandise and programing that promotes the radical, progressive agenda and victimization of new classes of people who are not white and conservative.

It shouldn’t be surprising the magical kingdom of Disney would join them and endorse teaching sensitive sexual issues to children who haven’t yet learned to read, write, or think for themselves.

Which is the whole issue behind their spat with the governor of Florida, and where Polis has joined in the fray and offered asylum to cartoon mice, and Twitter.