April 25, 2022

#RESIST: The Belarusian railway workers who helped thwart Russia’s attack on Kyiv. “The attacks were simple but effective, targeting the signal control cabinets essential to the functioning of the railways, members of the activist network said. For days on end, the movement of trains was paralyzed, forcing the Russians to attempt to resupply their troops by road and contributing to the snarl-up that stalled the infamous 40-mile military convoy north of Kyiv.”

A lot of Belorussians aren’t exactly happy with Vladimir Putin’s effort to reintegrate their country into Mother Russia.