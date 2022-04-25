April 25, 2022

THEY NEVER REALLY STOPPED BEING COMMIES: Why Are Russia’s Arms Sucking So Badly? “By acquiring more and more companies, Rostec has ended up consolidating even more monopolies. For example: fighter jets. The United States works with four major manufacturers: Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Airbus (Yes, Airbus is European but it also has contracts with Washington). In the case of Russia, practically all fighter jets are manufactured by the same company: UAC which, of course, is under the umbrella of Rostec.”

Much more at the link but the short version is: Russian procurement makes ours look like a model of thrift, honesty, and competitive efficiency.