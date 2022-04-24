April 24, 2022
K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Orange County school board member harasses parent handing out info in carpool line.
A school board member on the Orange County Board of Education North Carolina was caught on video harassing parents who were handing out information cards about issues in the district to parents in a carpool line.
Board member Hillary Mackenzie was videoed hurling insults at a parent for giving out cards to the website OCS Truth.
Gretchen indicated Mackenzie had been videoing them from the moment she got out of her car. The video posted by the OCS parents only shows what happened after the parents also began taking video and said that Mackenzie “toned down her comments significantly” once she realized they were recording her.
Mackenzie also called out to parents driving by that what was being handed out was “propaganda” and called it “misinformation,” adding that parents should “call the school board if you have questions.”
Mackenzie can be seen videoing the parent with her cell phone as the parent hands out the cards.
While marching down the carpool line, Mackenzie yells out that “disinformation is fascism.”
Throughout the video, Mackenzie insults the parent, calling her a “fascist” and asking why the parent thinks being called that name is “insulting.” Later, the parent asks aloud why doing research for themselves and sharing information is a fascist act. Mackenzie didn’t answer.
At one point, Mackenzie yells out to the parent, “why are you a fascist, Gretchen?” The parent replies, “Why do you like to call names, Hillary? Is that what you teach your children?”
No law enforcement officer had been on-site at the carpool line prior to Mackenzie showing up, and the parents say that Mackenzie was the one who called one in but then “ran off as she saw him from a distance showing up.”
Video at link.
Related: Union Head Randi Weingarten Says Parents Are Stoking the Flames of War.
On a recent podcast, the AFT President suggested the current trend of parental interest and parental rights activism is “propaganda” and intimated that parents fighting for their liberties is akin to stoking warfare.
“This notion – we’ve been very lucky in America, and we in some ways live in a bubble for a long time…this is propaganda. This is misinformation. This is the way in which wars start. This is the way in which hatred starts.”
What will it take for Democrats to learn the lessons of Virginia and Florida? Well, perhaps this: GOP Rep. Carl: ‘On the Verge’ of Giving House Republicans the Largest Majority They’ve Had in 100 Years. “And this is Jerry’s opinion — the moms. This is what turned out in Virginia. That’s the reason we keep pointing at Virginia. This is going to happen again.”
But don’t get cocky. As Glenn has written, “If you want to win, donate and volunteer. Winning takes work, and commenting on Internet blogs, even this one, doesn’t count.”